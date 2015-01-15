Uniqlo tells China suppliers to improve work conditions after report

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing Co Ltd said on Thursday it has instructed two suppliers in China to improve factory working conditions after an inspection by the Japanese apparel retailer found several problems including long working hours.

The move came after SACOM, a Hong Kong-based advocacy group, issued a report saying that employees at Dongguan Tomwell Garment Co Ltd and Pacific (Pan Yu) Textiles Ltd were working excessive hours in unsafe conditions, including extremely high temperatures, poor ventilation and floors covered with sewage.

Factory safety at suppliers to global clothing brands has been under scrutiny after the collapse of a factory in Bangladesh in 2013 that killed more than 1,100 workers.

In China, poor working conditions was widely cited as contributing to a number of suicides in recent years, such as at factories of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, also known as Foxconn.

“Respecting human rights and ensuring appropriate working conditions for the workers of our production partners are top priorities for Fast Retailing, and in this we are completely aligned with SACOM,” Yukihiro Nitta, group executive officer responsible for Corporate Social Responsibility, said in a statement.

Fast Retailing said it had told Dongguan Tomwell Garment and Pacific (Pan Yu) Textiles to make various improvements in regulating working hours and their factories. It also instructed Dongguan Tomwell Garment to establish a workers’ union, hold elections and organise its first assembly in March, it said.

The company, however, said its inspection had found discrepancies with several points in SACOM’s report regarding Pacific (Pan Yu) Textiles, including that the cause of a worker’s death was by electrocution. It said it would continue its inspection and seek talks with SACOM for clarification.

Dongguan Tomwell Garment makes clothes for Uniqlo and Pacific (Pan Yu) Textiles supplies textiles to garment factories, including Dongguan. Neither company answered calls seeking comment. SACOM declined to provide immediate comment.

Fast Retailing also said it would take steps to improve its monitoring system for its manufacturing partners including beefing up measures to check overtime hours, tracking such information as employee accidents and strikes, and introducing a system to monitor textile factories that supply garment plants.

Nitta said Fast Retailing would check progress within a month along with third parties including auditors. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Additional reporting by Clare Baldwin in HONG KONG; Editing by Christopher Cushing)