Fast Retailing says strengthening oversight of garment, textile suppliers

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it is strengthening oversight of its garment and textile suppliers, after problems with working conditions were recently found at two suppliers in China.

The Japanese apparel retailer said it would start monitoring textile suppliers for compliance with working conditions. It will also increase the number of unannounced audits that it conducts at the garment-supply level.

“We believe that respecting human rights and ensuring fair working conditions are top priorities for the entire industry and not just Fast Retailing,” said Yukihiro Nitta, group executive responsible for corporate social responsibility.

In January, Fast Retailing told two Chinese suppliers - Dongguan Tomwell Garment Co Ltd and Pacific (Pan Yu) Textiles Ltd - to improve factory working conditions after an inspection by the Japanese firm found problems including long working hours.

That move came after SACOM, a Hong Kong-based advocacy group, issued a report saying employees at Dongguan Tomwell and Pacific (Pan Yu) were working excessive hours in unsafe conditions, including high temperatures, poor ventilation and floors covered with sewage. (Reporting by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)