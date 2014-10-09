Fast Retailing sees profit growing 38 pct this FY on expanded Uniqlo line

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing Co said on Thursday it expects profit to grow 38 percent in the year ahead as its core Uniqlo casual wear brand expands its offering of kids’ and high-tech clothing.

For the business year ended Aug. 31, Asia’s biggest retailer posted an operating profit of 130.4 billion yen ($1.21 billion), down 2.8 percent, under international accounting standards adopted this year.

Under Japanese accounting standards, the profit would have grown 11.8 percent to 148.6 billion yen, slightly better than the average 147.5 billion yen forecast in a poll of 22 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Annual net profit fell 29 percent to 74.55 billion yen as stated under international standards, hit by a flagged fourth-quarter loss of about 10 billion yen brought about by an impairment loss on its struggling J Brand U.S. jeans operation.

For the current business year, Fast Retailing, which also owns the Theory, Helmut Lang, GU and other fashion brands, expects operating profit of 180 billion yen, net profit of 108 billion yen and sales of 1.6 trillion yen. (1 US dollar = 107.9100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)