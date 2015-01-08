FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing posts 40 pct rise in Q1 profit
January 8, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing posts 40 pct rise in Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing Co Ltd reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, bolstered by higher customer spending at its Uniqlo stores in Japan and by growth in its business overseas.

Asia’s biggest apparel retailer said operating profit totalled 91.37 billion yen ($763 million) in its September-November first quarter, versus 65.31 billion yen a year earlier. The average forecast was for 77.71 billion yen according to a Thomson Reuters poll of four analysts.

Fast Retailing kept its guidance unchanged for the fiscal year through August 2015. The company expects operating profit of 180 billion yen and net profit of 100 billion yen, on revenue of 1.6 trillion yen. ($1 = 119.7300 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)

