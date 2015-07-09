Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing's 9-month profit up 36 pct

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing Co Ltd on Thursday reported a 36 percent jump in nine-month profit, lifted by the strength of its Uniqlo casual-clothing chain at home and abroad as well as a boost from a weaker yen.

Operating profit totalled 189.27 billion yen ($1.6 billion) in the September-May period, up from 139.70 billion yen a year earlier, Asia’s biggest apparel retailer said in a statement.

Fast Retailing said Uniqlo Japan’s operating profit had risen 22 percent compared with the same period last year, driven by brisk sales of its HeatTech line and ultra-light down garments.

Uniqlo sales again exceeded expectations in Greater China and South Korea, its top two foreign markets respectively, helping to push operating profit at Uniqlo overseas up 55 percent during the period, the company said.

Fast Retailing kept its full-year guidance unchanged after raising its estimates three months ago. The company expects operating profit of 200 billion yen in its fiscal year through August, on revenue of 1.65 trillion yen.

Shares of Fast Retailing have risen about three-quarters since the start of its fiscal year. The stock closed up 4.1 percent before the results announcement. ($1 = 121.5000 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)