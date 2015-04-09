FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing ups full-year profit forecast by 11 pct
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 9, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing ups full-year profit forecast by 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japanese clothing firm Fast Retailing Co Ltd raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 11 percent on Thursday, lifted by strong sales at its Uniqlo stores in Japan and continued growth overseas.

Asia’s biggest apparel retailer said it now expects operating profit of 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion) for the fiscal year through August, versus its prior estimate of 180 billion yen. The average forecast of 22 analysts was for 197.25 billion yen.

In its September-February fiscal first half, Fast Retailing’s operating profit totalled 150.08 billion yen, versus 107.03 billion yen a year earlier.

Uniqlo, known for its HeatTech fabric technology and rainbow coloured-basics, enjoyed an 8.4 percent rise in same-store sales at its Japanese outlets during the half.

Growth was also solid overseas, where expansion is key to Fast Retailing’s goal of becoming the world’s top apparel retailer ahead of Zara-owner Inditex SA, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Gap Inc in coming years.

$1 = 120.2700 yen Reporting by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.