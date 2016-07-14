Fast Retailing's quarterly profit lifted by e-commerce, global sales

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing reported an 18.6 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday, helped by strong growth in online sales in Japan and an improvement in its U.S. operations.

The retailer said domestic e-commerce sales jumped 41 percent year-on-year in the three months through May, although they only account for around 6 percent of overall sales.

It said its overseas operating profit rose 41 percent year-on-year, led by strong sales in greater China and cost cuts in its U.S. operations. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)