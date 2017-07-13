UPDATE 1-Japan's Fast Retailing Q3 profit rises 7.5 pct, boosted by brisk business in Asia

* Q3 op profit Y49.9 bln, below estimates

* Keeps FY forecast at Y175.5 bln

* Strong profit growth across Asia (Adds Uniqlo earnings, context)

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing Co Ltd , owner of clothing chain Uniqlo, said on Thursday third-quarter operating profit rose 7.5 percent, just short of analyst estimates, on the back of strong growth in the company's Asian markets.

Profit for the three months through May was 49.9 billion yen ($441.67 million). That compared with a 52.85 billion yen Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate, based on estimates of six analysts.

The retailer stuck with its 175 billion yen forecast for the year ending August, versus the 182 billion yen SmartEstimate of 15 analysts. SmartEstimates give greater weight to recent estimates by the more consistently accurate analysts.

At its Uniqlo division, known for its lightweight down jackets and HeatTech fabric technology, operating profit abroad in the last quarter grew 50.7 percent. That contrasted with an 18 percent fall at home in Japan, hit by a weaker yen and rising costs.

Fast Retailing's results cap a quarter that saw many Japanese retailers maintaining positive full-year outlooks, while some firms spoke of higher costs as they reported quarterly operating profit declines.

Sales at furniture retailer Nitori Holdings Co Ltd rose while operating profit in the quarter through May fell 5.6 percent as the company accelerated store expansion plans.

Two of Japan's biggest convenience store operators also saw higher costs affecting earnings, with FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd weighed down by consolidation costs and Lawson Inc reporting an operating profit decline due to financial support for franchise owners hit by higher wage pressures.

Fast Retailing is overhauling its supply chain as it looks to reduce inventory losses and boost its e-commerce offering, which lags behind peers.

The company, which has said it aims to eventually overtake Zara-owner Inditex to become the world's biggest apparel retailer, has constructed a combined logistics centre and office space in Tokyo which brings together staff from departments including marketing and e-commerce. ($1 = 112.9800 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)