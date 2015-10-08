Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing misses profit forecast on impairment losses

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing Co Ltd missed its own forecasts and reported on Thursday a 26 percent rise in annual operating profit, saying it had booked impairment losses related to its J-Brand label and some U.S. stores of its Uniqlo brand.

Operating profit totalled 164.5 billion yen ($1.37 billion)in the year ended Aug. 31, lower than its previous forecast for 200 billion yen. Revenue rose 22 percent to 1.68 trillion yen.

For the current year, Asia’s biggest apparel retailer said it expects operating profit of 200 billion yen, an increase of 22 percent but lower than the average estimate among 20 analysts of 228 billion yen. It projects revenue to rise 13 percent to 1.9 trillion yen. ($1 = 119.8600 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Christopher Cushing; Editing by Miral Fahmy)