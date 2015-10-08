FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing misses profit forecast on impairment losses
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 8, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing misses profit forecast on impairment losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing Co Ltd missed its own forecasts and reported on Thursday a 26 percent rise in annual operating profit, saying it had booked impairment losses related to its J-Brand label and some U.S. stores of its Uniqlo brand.

Operating profit totalled 164.5 billion yen ($1.37 billion)in the year ended Aug. 31, lower than its previous forecast for 200 billion yen. Revenue rose 22 percent to 1.68 trillion yen.

For the current year, Asia’s biggest apparel retailer said it expects operating profit of 200 billion yen, an increase of 22 percent but lower than the average estimate among 20 analysts of 228 billion yen. It projects revenue to rise 13 percent to 1.9 trillion yen. ($1 = 119.8600 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Christopher Cushing; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.