TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing said on Tuesday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing chain in Japan fell 13.8 percent in October from a year earlier, citing warmer-than-usual temperatures and typhoons that discouraged shoppers.

Asia’s top apparel retailer gets the bulk of its profits from Uniqlo Japan. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)