Fast Retailing, Toray aim for $8 bln in business over next 5 yrs
November 17, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

Fast Retailing, Toray aim for $8 bln in business over next 5 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing Co and Toray Industries Inc on Tuesday signed a new five-year partnership under which they would aim for transactions of 1 trillion yen ($8 billion) producing high-tech clothing for the core Uniqlo brand.

That would represent a jump from the 600 billion yen in business between the two during the second phase of their partnership in the five-year period to 2015. That far exceeded an initial target of 400 billion yen.

Since tying up in 1999, Fast Retailing and high-tech fabrics maker Toray have developed hit products such as the heat-generating “Heattech” and cooling “Airism” series, helping Fast Retailing’s Uniqlo brand become a household name in Japan. ($1 = 123.3600 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

