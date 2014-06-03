FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fast Retailing says Uniqlo Japan May sales up 4.1 pct year/year
June 3, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Fast Retailing says Uniqlo Japan May sales up 4.1 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing Co said on Tuesday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing outlets in Japan rose 4.1 percent in May from a year earlier.

Sales at stores open at least a year - a key measure for retailers - were helped by favourable weather and summer goods sold well.

The increase followed a 3.3 percent rise in April, with no signs of a retreat in sales after an April 1 sales tax hike in Japan that affected some retailers’ business. Uniqlo had said it did not expect much impact from the tax increase. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

