Star Wars meets Uniqlo as Fast Retailing, Disney expand product tie-up

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing Co Ltd’s Uniqlo clothing chain said on Monday that it was expanding its collaboration with Walt Disney Co to offer a wider range of products and that it would open a flagship store at the Florida Disney World’s shopping complex next spring.

The Japanese apparel retailer, which now offers T-shirts featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, will extend its Disney-themed lineup to offer at stores worldwide items ranging from its Ultra Light Down collection and flannel shirts to umbrellas and toys.

It will also use characters from the blockbuster movies “Star Wars,” “Toy Story,” “Avengers” and “Frozen.”

The move could add to awareness of Uniqlo’s brand as its global expansion gathers pace, with Fast Retailing expecting to have more Uniqlo outlets overseas than in Japan by this autumn. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)