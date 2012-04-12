FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fastenal profit misses Wall Street view
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fastenal profit misses Wall Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.34 vs est $0.35

* Q1 net sales rise 20 pct

April 12 (Reuters) - Industrial distributor Fastenal Co posted a quarterly profit that narrowly missed expectations as higher fuel prices took the sheen off improving freight utilization rates and higher vendor incentives.

The company, which has struggled with weak freight utilization and vendor allowances in previous quarters, said net income rose to $100.2 million, or 34 cents a share, from $79.5 million, or 54 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 20 percent to $768.9 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 35 cents a share, on revenue of $768.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Winona, Minnesota-based company, which have lost almost 10 of their value since touching a year-high last month, closed at $49.63 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.