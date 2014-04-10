FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fastjet says to raise 11 mln stg via placing
April 10, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fastjet says to raise 11 mln stg via placing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Fastjet Plc :

* Placing, open offer, EFF, trading & brand licence

* Announce a placing with institutional and other investors to raise gross proceeds of £11 million, an amendment to terms of company’s brand licence with easygroup holdings ltd

* (“easygroup”), an open offer to shareholders of up to £4 million, an update on current trading, and termination of company’s equity finance facility (‘eff’) with darwin strategic limited

* Announces that is has terminated equity financing facility with Darwin Strategic Ltd

* Proceeds of fundraising will provide company with necessary capital to expand its low cost airline operation in Africa as outlined in background to fundraising

* Placing involves issue of 687.5 million new shares amounting to approximately 112% of existing issued share capital of company at a price of 1.6 pence per share

* Issue price represents a discount of 11.1 per cent. To closing middle market price of 1.8 pence per ordinary shares on 9 april 2014

* An open offer at issue price of up to 250 million shares raising up to £4 million is intended to be made to qualifying shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

