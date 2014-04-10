FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fastjet says plans to raise 10 mln stg, Easygroup to invest 1 mln stg in cash
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
April 10, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fastjet says plans to raise 10 mln stg, Easygroup to invest 1 mln stg in cash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Fastjet Plc

* Confirms that it is conducting a proposed issue of new shares to raise gross proceeds of at least £10 million with institutional and other investors and expects to provide further details shortly

* As part of negotiations, Easygroup ip licensing ltd has agreed to invest £1 million in cash into a placing of new equity in company subject to a minimum total placing of £10 million.

* Company had continued to trade in line with management expectations since 30 june 2013

* Expects, for full group including fly540 operations, revenue for year ended 31 december 2013 to be approximately $53 million

* Further impairments in relation to fly 540 businesses during remainder of year are not expected to exceed $25 million.

* Expects operating loss before tax and exceptional items is expected to be approximately $47 million

* Easygroup holdings ltd. Has also, subject to closing of such a placing agreed to receive new shares to value of £1.51 million at placing price in lieu of all future consultancy equating to about £4.3 million over next eight years

* Restructuring of fly540 operations is very well advanced and will be completed shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.