BRIEF-Fastjet says plans to raise 10 mln stg, Easygroup to invest 1 mln stg in cash

April 10 (Reuters) - Fastjet Plc

* Confirms that it is conducting a proposed issue of new shares to raise gross proceeds of at least £10 million with institutional and other investors and expects to provide further details shortly

* As part of negotiations, Easygroup ip licensing ltd has agreed to invest £1 million in cash into a placing of new equity in company subject to a minimum total placing of £10 million.

* Company had continued to trade in line with management expectations since 30 june 2013

* Expects, for full group including fly540 operations, revenue for year ended 31 december 2013 to be approximately $53 million

* Further impairments in relation to fly 540 businesses during remainder of year are not expected to exceed $25 million.

* Expects operating loss before tax and exceptional items is expected to be approximately $47 million

* Easygroup holdings ltd. Has also, subject to closing of such a placing agreed to receive new shares to value of £1.51 million at placing price in lieu of all future consultancy equating to about £4.3 million over next eight years

* Restructuring of fly540 operations is very well advanced and will be completed shortly