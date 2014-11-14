FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fastjet in talks over new funding, moves closer to Zambia launch
#Financials
November 14, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fastjet in talks over new funding, moves closer to Zambia launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Fastjet Plc

* Zambia air service permit (asp) granted

* Received permission from uganda civil aviation authority to operate flights from uganda to juba, nairobi, kigali and johannesburg

* In discussions with a number of potential funders, including industry partners and specialist african investors, with a view to investment both at group level and at individual operating company level

* Aiming to complete this necessary funding by early in new year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

