BRIEF-Fastjet in talks over new funding, moves closer to Zambia launch

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Fastjet Plc

* Zambia air service permit (asp) granted

* Received permission from uganda civil aviation authority to operate flights from uganda to juba, nairobi, kigali and johannesburg

* In discussions with a number of potential funders, including industry partners and specialist african investors, with a view to investment both at group level and at individual operating company level

* Aiming to complete this necessary funding by early in new year.