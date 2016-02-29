Stelios calls for removal of Fastjet founder as CEO

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Stelios Haji-Ioannou, one of the top shareholders in Fastjet Plc, called for an investor meeting for the immediate dismissal of the African budget airline’s founder and Chief Executive Ed Winter, saying that the company had a “ridiculously” high cost base.

Stelios, whose private investment vehicle EasyGroup has a 12 percent stake in Fastjet, said he would also seek the removal of Krista Bates as a board director. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)