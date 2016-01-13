Budget carrier Fastjet says CEO to step down

Jan 13 (Reuters) - African budget airline Fastjet Plc said its Chief Executive Ed Winter would step down.

Winter will remain at its helm until a new chief executive is appointed and after that he will continue in an advisory role for an agreed period of time, the London-listed company said.

Headhunters would be appointed to start the search for a new CEO, Fastjet said.

Winters, who was the CEO of Fastjet since 2012, has also been chief operating officer at easyJet Plc, low cost airline Go and also CEO of National Air Services in Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)