Budget carrier Fastjet says CEO to step down this week

March 14 (Reuters) - African budget airline Fastjet Plc said Chief Executive Ed Winter would step down on March 18, two weeks after its second-largest shareholder called for his dismissal.

Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who owns a 12 percent stake in the company through a private investment vehicle, called in February for a general meeting to dismiss Winter.

Fastjet added that Krista Bates, the company’s general counsel, would also step down immediately. Haji-Ioannou had also called for Bates’ removal. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)