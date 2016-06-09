FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African budget carrier Fastjet names new CEO
June 9, 2016

African budget carrier Fastjet names new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - African budget airline Fastjet Plc appointed Nico Bezuidenhout as chief executive, filling a position that was vacant for nearly three months after the previous CEO resigned due to pressure form the company’s second-largest shareholder.

Fastjet’s former boss Ed Winter stepped down on March 18, weeks after Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who owns a 12 percent stake in the carrier through a private investment vehicle, called a general meeting to dismiss Winter.

Nico will join Fastjet on Aug. 1 from Mango Airlines, a low-cost carrier unit of South African Airways. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

