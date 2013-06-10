FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fastjet executive chairman Lenigas steps down
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
June 10, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

Fastjet executive chairman Lenigas steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Fastjet, the African budget airline backed by easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, said its Executive Chairman David Lenigas has stepped down with immediate effect.

Chief Executive Ed Winter will take over Lenigas’ responsibilities on an interim basis and the search for a permanent non-executive chairman was underway, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Fastjet is majority owned by British conglomerate Lonrho where Lenigas was chairman until September last year.

“This is a time of transition for fastjet both operationally and in terms of shareholder structure as its major shareholder, Lonrho, is likely to have a new owner in the coming weeks as a result of the current offer for Lonrho,” said Lenigas.

“It therefore seems to be a good time for me to step down to pursue my other interests and handover the reins as fastjet moves to the next stage of growth,” he said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.