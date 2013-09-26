FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African budget carrier Fastjet's first international flight delayed
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
September 26, 2013 / 11:40 AM / 4 years ago

African budget carrier Fastjet's first international flight delayed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - African budget airline Fastjet Plc said its first international flight, scheduled on Friday between Dar es Salaam and Johannesburg, had been postponed after South African officials made a last-minute request for additional documents.

Fastjet, backed by easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, said it did not expect the delay to have a material effect on the financial performance of its Tanzanian unit.

Shares in London-listed Fastjet were down 9 percent at 5.91 pence at 1034 GMT.

The company, which has ambitions to become the first pan-African low-cost carrier, operates within Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana and Angola.

The airline said it delivered the documents without delay, but that the South African Department of Transport would need several days to process them.

“Administrative delays of this nature are not unusual in the markets in which we operate,” Chief Executive Ed Winter said in a statement.

Fastjet said it would offer affected passengers a refund as well as a complimentary seat to fly within the next month, certain it will be operating the route by mid-October. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.