Fastjet to raise funds as African aviation market remains tough
June 28, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

Fastjet to raise funds as African aviation market remains tough

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - African budget carrier Fastjet Plc said it needed to raise further funds to have sufficient working capital and implement changes as its operations had remained cash negative in a challenging domestic aviation market.

London-listed shares in the company, which has seen the departure of two top executives under pressure from its second-largest investor, were down about 25 percent at 22.94 pence at 0719 GMT.

Fastjet said on Tuesday it had started the initial phases of a fund-raising exercise, which it planned to complete in July. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
