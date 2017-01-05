FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Budget carrier Fastjet to sell stake to S.African airline Solenta
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 5, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 8 months ago

Budget carrier Fastjet to sell stake to S.African airline Solenta

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Budget airline Fastjet Plc said South African carrier Solenta would become a 28 percent shareholder in the company and that it would also raise at least $28.8 million through a share placement.

Africa-focused Fastjet said on Thursday it would buy a special purpose vehicle (SPV) held within the Solenta group by issuing nearly 95.6 million shares.

The SPV has three wet-leased aircraft and the supply of other services over the next five years.

The share issue is priced at 16.3 pence each, representing a nearly 2 percent discount to Fastjet's Wednesday close of 16.625 pence, the company said.

Fastjet said it would use the proceeds for working capital purposes, allowing it to implement new revenue generating measures and reach cash flow break-even by the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company said Solenta would have the right to nominate two members to its board.

Fastjet is looking to cut costs amid tough conditions in its home market, Tanzania. In March, it warned that it would no longer be cash flow-positive this year.

In November, Fastjet's chairman resigned bowing to the pressure from its second largest investor to sack him for failing to relocate the airline's head office quickly and criticised him for a high cost base. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.