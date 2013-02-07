Fastjet says is sole owner of Fly540 brand

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Fastjet, the African budget airline backed by easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, on Thursday said it was sole owner of the Fly540 brand, following a dispute over its ownership.

“David Lenigas, chairman of fastjet and chairman of Five Forty Aviation Limited confirms that fastjet is the sole owner of the 540 brand, including Fly540 Kenya, which it acquired through its acquisition of Lonrho Aviation in July 2012,” Fastjet said in a statement.

This follows a statement from Five Forty Aviation’s Chief Executive Don Smith on Wednesday saying his company owned the Fly540 brand and had withdrawn the licences it had granted to Fastjet’s operations to use the brand in Angola, Ghana and Tanzania.