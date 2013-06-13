FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fastjet agrees to form low-cost airline with Nigeria's Red 1
June 13, 2013 / 3:01 PM / in 4 years

Fastjet agrees to form low-cost airline with Nigeria's Red 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Fastjet, the African budget airline backed by easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, has agreed to create a low-cost airline operating within Nigeria and across Africa with Nigeria’s Red 1 Airways.

Fastjet said on Thursday it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Red 1 and that it planned to take a minority shareholding in the entity to be known as fastjet Nigeria.

The capital required for the venture will be the responsibility of Red 1, Fastjet said in a statement.

