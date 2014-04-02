FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fastjet confirms long-term financing talks with Stelios's easyGroup
April 2, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Fastjet confirms long-term financing talks with Stelios's easyGroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - African budget airline Fastjet Plc confirmed that its talks with potential long-term backers included easyGroup Holdings, the private investment vehicle of billionaire Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

Fastjet, which already counts the easyJet founder as one of its backers, had said last month that it was in talks with a number of potential investors.

Fastjet said on Wednesday that it would make an announcement about the outcome of the discussions in due course.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

