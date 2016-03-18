FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fastjet seeks legal advice on letter made public by shareholder
March 18, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

Fastjet seeks legal advice on letter made public by shareholder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - African budget airline Fastjet Plc said on Friday it was taking legal advice after shareholder easyGroup Holdings Ltd made public a letter it sent Fastjet regarding their contractual relationship.

EasyGroup on Thursday sent a letter to Fastjet’s board demanding that the carrier resume reporting monthly passenger statistics and updated cash flow forecasts for the current financial year.

“Whilst the board of Fastjet welcomes constructive engagement with all shareholders, it cannot understand why easyGroup ... has published this particular letter without first raising its concerns with the company,” Fastjet said in a statement.

“The board considers the publication of this letter as wholly inappropriate and is taking legal advice on the matter.”

EasyGroup, which is controlled by Stelios Haji-Ioannou, is Fastjet’s second-biggest shareholder with a 12.6 percent stake.

Stelios has been at odds with Fastjet. Two weeks back he called for the immediate dismissal of Fastjet’s chief executive, Ed Winter, saying the CEO had created a high cost base that was disproportionate to its six-aircraft fleet.

Fastjet said on Monday Winter would step down on March 18. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

