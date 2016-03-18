UPDATE 5-Fastjet seeks legal advice after shareholder letter

(Adds director resignation, updates shares)

By Rahul B

March 18 (Reuters) - A tussle between Fastjet Plc and its second-largest shareholder, easyGroup Holdings Ltd, intensified on Friday after the African budget airline said it was seeking legal advice in response to easyGroup threatening to take back the brand.

EasyGroup, which owns the Fastjet brand, said in a letter on Thursday there was a risk that Fastjet could become insolvent in the next few months.

EasyGroup, controlled by Stelios Haji-Ioannou, also said it could terminate the brand licence agreement if Fastjet became insolvent.

Fastjet’s shares fell as much as 35 percent to a record-low on Friday before paring some losses to close down nearly 17 percent at 30.125 pence.

Responding to Haji-Ioannou’s latest salvo, Fastjet said on Friday it considered the publication of the letter as “wholly inappropriate.”

“Whilst the board of Fastjet welcomes constructive engagement with all shareholders, it cannot understand why easyGroup ... has published this particular letter without first raising its concerns with the company,” Fastjet said in a statement.

EasyGroup, which has a 12.6 percent stake in Fastjet, also urged the carrier to resume reporting monthly passenger statistics and updated cash flow forecasts for the current financial year.

“By stopping the publication of passenger statistics back in December, the company potentially committed a breach of the current brand licence that exists between Fastjet and easyGroup Holdings,” easyGroup said in a statement.

“Potential breach of a brand licence agreement is a very serious legal matter,” Haji-Ioannou told Reuters in an email on Friday.

The carrier said in a separate statement that Tim Ingram, easyGroup’s representative director on its board, would resign immediately. It refused to comment further on the matter.

Launched in 2012, Fastjet offers “no frills” flights to undercut larger carriers, seeking to copy the model pioneered by easyJet Plc and Ryanair Holdings Plc.

However, the airline has struggled in the face of tough conditions in Tanzania, its home market where most of its fleet is deployed.

It warned earlier this month its results for the year would be well below market expectations and that it no longer expected to be cash flow positive in 2016.

Fastjet bowed to pressure from Haji-Ioannou on Monday, announcing that Chief Executive Ed Winter would step down this week.

Haji-Ioannou, who co-founded Fastjet, had called for the immediate dismissal of Winter, saying the CEO had created a high cost base that was disproportionate to its six-aircraft fleet.

Haji-Ioannou has also flagged issues such as fleet expansion, executive pay and dividend policy at easyJet, which he founded in 1995. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri; Editing by Savio D‘Souza, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D‘Silva)