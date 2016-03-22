FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

EasyGroup says Fastjet breached brand license agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - African budget airline Fastjet Plc Chairman Colin Child had caused the company to be in material breach of a license agreement with easyGroup Holdings Ltd, which owns the Fastjet brand, said in a letter to the carrier on Tuesday.

EasyGroup, which has a 12.6 percent stake in the carrier, said Fastjet was in breach of two clauses of the license agreement. Fastjet was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

