EasyGroup calls for removal of Fastjet Chairman Colin Child

May 27 (Reuters) - African budget airline Fastjet Plc's second-largest shareholder, easyGroup Holdings Ltd, has asked the company to call for a general meeting seeking the removal of chairman Colin Child.

EasyGroup, controlled by Stelios Haji-Ioannou, said it has lost faith in Child, who was appointed chairman in September.

Fastjet announced in March the departure of Chief Executive Ed Winter, bowing to pressure from easyGroup, which holds a 12.6 percent stake. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)