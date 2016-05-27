FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-EasyGroup calls for removal of Fastjet Chairman Colin Child
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 27, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-EasyGroup calls for removal of Fastjet Chairman Colin Child

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, comment from Fastjet)

May 27 (Reuters) - African budget airline Fastjet Plc's second-largest shareholder, easyGroup Holdings Ltd, asked the company to call for a general meeting seeking the removal of Chairman Colin Child.

EasyGroup, controlled by Stelios Haji-Ioannou, said it had lost faith in Child, who was appointed chairman in September, as he had failed to appoint a new CEO and relocate the airline's head office from Gatwick to Tanzania.

Fastjet announced in March the departure of Chief Executive Ed Winter, bowing to pressure from easyGroup, which holds a 12.6 percent stake.

Easygroup, in a letter made public on Friday, told the board that if Child is voted off the board, the company should promote internally someone who is based in Dar-es-Salaam to be acting CEO and appoint director Rob Burnham as interim chairman.

Fastjet said it would make further announcement regarding the proposed general meeting in due course.

Haji-Ioannou, best known as the founder of Europe's easyJet Plc, has over the past few months criticised Fastjet for having a high cost base. He has also threatened to take back the brand. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.