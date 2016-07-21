FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fastjet to raise up to 19.2 mln stg through share issue
July 21, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Fastjet to raise up to 19.2 mln stg through share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - African budget airline Fastjet Plc said it would raise up to 19.2 million pounds ($25.3 million) through a share issue.

The company said on Thursday that it would issue the shares at 50 pence each, a premium of 116 percent to the stock's Wednesday close.

Fastjet also said its new Chief Executive Nico Bezuidenhout would start a business review when he joins the carrier in August.

Fastjet shares jumped 32 percent to 31 pence on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.76 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

