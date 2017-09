Feb 24 (Reuters) -

* Fastpartner AB FY rental income SEK 920.8 million (765.9)

* Fastpartner AB fy net result SEK 463.0 million (272.5)

* Fastpartner AB proposes dividend of 3:50 SEK/common share (3.10)

* Targets profit from property management of 600 mln SEK in 2015 on an annual rolling basis Further company coverage: