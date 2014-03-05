Fast Retailing expects greater China sales to rise over 30 pct in 2014

HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing Co , maker of the Uniqlo casual clothing brand, expects greater China sales to rise more than 30 percent in 2014, according to a presentation in Hong Kong.

Excluding Uniqlo Japan, overseas sales currently make up about 40 percent of revenue.

The company made the presentation after its stock climbed 5.3 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut - a listing aimed at raising its profile in China. (Reporting By Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Jeremy Laurence)