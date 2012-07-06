UPDATE 2-Fast Retailing cuts outlook as Japan Uniqlo sales fall

* FY op profit forecast cut to Y131.5 bln from Y138 bln

* Q3 op profit rises to Y27.5 bln from Y22.5 bln year ago

* Shares up over 12 pct in year to date, beating benchmark

By James Topham

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing Co lowered its full-year forecast below market estimates on Friday after a drop in sales at its Uniqlo casual-clothing chain in Japan, underscoring the need for Asia’s biggest apparel retailer to step up its global expansion.

The Japanese firm, which competes with Spain’s Inditex , Sweden’s Hennes & Mauritz and U.S.-based Gap , has embarked on a major overseas push in its quest to become the world’s top apparel retailer by 2020 and reduce its reliance on its home market.

In the latest quarter, sales at its Uniqlo stores overseas soared more than 60 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 1 percent drop in overall domestic Uniqlo sales but still accounting for only about 17 percent of the company’s total revenue.

“Considering the poor growth in Japan it might be a good idea to accelerate store openings a little overseas,” said Takayuki Suzuki, an analyst at Primo Research Japan.

The speciality retailer trimmed its operating profit forecast by 4.7 percent to 131.5 billion yen ($1.6 billion) for the year to August from 138 billion yen. That is lower than the average estimate of 136.1 billion yen in a poll of 25 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For its March-May third quarter, Fast Retailing booked an operating profit of 27.5 billion yen, up from 22.5 billion yen a year earlier. But Uniqlo’s same-store sales in Japan, or sales at outlets open at least a year, fell 5.4 percent over the same period as cool spring temperatures hit sales of summer clothing.

Primo Research’s Suzuki said summer sales would continue to depend on the weather, as lower temperatures have been affecting the overall apparel industry and the impact would probably be felt more in the fourth quarter.

SUMMER SALES

Fast Retailing expressed confidence that same-store sales at Uniqlo Japan would recover this summer after a 7 percent year-on-year drop in June, but it may have to sacrifice some profitability.

“July and August sales are expected to rebound to last year’s levels, but prices will have to be cut to make sales, so the gross margin will be marginally lower,” Chief Financial Officer Takeshi Okazaki told reporters at a briefing.

Fast Retailing kept its annual dividend forecast at 260 yen, which would be up from 180 yen in its previous fiscal year.

Fast Retailing dominates the apparel retail market in Japan through its Uniqlo chain, which offers relatively affordable basics such as camisoles with built-in bras, Capri pants and sweat-absorbing undershirts. The company is working to diversify away from the Japanese market, where the outlook is murky due to a declining population and chronic deflation.

Fast Retailing, which had 275 Uniqlo outlets overseas at the end of May, compared with 849 in Japan, aims to open 200 to 300 new Uniqlo stores overseas annually, most of them in Asia. It expects overseas Uniqlo sales to be higher than Uniqlo Japan sales by the fiscal year 2015.

The firm, run by Tadashi Yanai, Japan’s richest man, is also seeking growth through its other brands including discount casual retailer g.u. and fashion names like Theory and Princesse tam.tam.

Shares of Fast Retailing have jumped more than 12 percent in the year to date, higher than a roughly 7 percent rise in Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei average.

Prior to Friday’s announcement, Fast Retailing shares ended flat, against a 0.7 percent fall in the Nikkei.