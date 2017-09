TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing Co Ltd said on Monday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing outlets in Japan rose 0.8 percent in February from a year ago, citing continued strong demand for winter products due to the cold weather.

Asia’s top apparel retailer gets the bulk of its profits from Uniqlo Japan. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)