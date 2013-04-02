FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uniqlo Japan March sales up 23 pct on spring apparel demand
April 2, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Uniqlo Japan March sales up 23 pct on spring apparel demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing Co said on Tuesday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo basic clothing outlets in Japan rose 23.1 percent in March from a year ago.

The sales at stores open at least a year --a key measure for retailers-- rose on demand for spring apparel, helped by warm weather, Fast Retailing said.

Asia’s top apparel retailer gets the bulk of its profits from Uniqlo Japan, where the speciality brand chain store’s nationwide market share is close to a nine percent for men’s wear and nearly four percent for woman’s wear. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)

