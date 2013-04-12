FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fast Retailing drops 4 pct after keeping forecast unchanged
April 12, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

Fast Retailing drops 4 pct after keeping forecast unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Fast Retailing Co Ltd dropped 4.1 percent to 33,150 yen on Friday as investors were disappointed that the owner of the Uniqlo clothing chain kept its annual operating profit forecast unchanged despite a jump in its domestic March sales.

The company kept its operating profit estimate at 147.5 billion yen ($1.5 billion), below analysts’ forecast of 149.9 billion yen.

Fast Retailing was the most-traded stock on the main board by turnover.

$1 = 99.5500 Japanese yen Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher

