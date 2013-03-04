FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uniqlo Japan Feb sales up nearly 10 pct on winter apparel
March 4, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Uniqlo Japan Feb sales up nearly 10 pct on winter apparel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing Co said on Monday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo basic clothing outlets in Japan jumped 9.6 percent in February from a year ago.

The sales at stores open at least a year --a key measure for retailers-- climbed on firm consumption of both winter apparel and spring pants featured in promotions.

Asia’s top apparel retailer gets the bulk of its profits from Uniqlo Japan, where the specialty brand chain store’s nationwide market share is close to a nine percent for men’s wear and nearly four percent for woman’s wear. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)

