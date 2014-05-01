FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fatface seeks $743 mln London listing
May 1, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Fatface seeks $743 mln London listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - UK clothing chain Fatface is to list on the London Stock Exchange, the retailer said on Thursday, targeting a market value of at least 440 million pounds ($743 million).

The company, which is owned by private equity firm Bridgepoint, said it was aiming to raise gross proceeds of up to 110 million pounds through a sale of new and existing shares, with a minimum free float of 25 percent.

The sale will be led by Citigroup and Jefferies, with Canaccord Genuity as lead manager and Lazard as financial adviser. ($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Simon Jessop)

