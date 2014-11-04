Faurecia promotes seating chief to second-in-command

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Faurecia named a new second-in-command to Chief Executive Yann Delabrière on Tuesday, among a clutch of senior appointments announced by the French auto parts maker.

Automotive seating boss Patrick Koller was promoted to the role of chief operating officer as the company enlarged its top team to reflect its own recent expansion while preparing Delabrière’s eventual succession.

Faurecia, which makes automotive exhaust systems, dashboards, door panels and exterior body parts as well as seating, recently raised the age limit for senior executives to 70 from 65, allowing 64-year-old Delabrière to complete his current contract, which runs until 2017.

The company, 51 percent-owned by PSA Peugeot Citroen , has weathered Europe’s auto-market crisis far better than its parent and has restructured European operations while expanding in North America and Asia.

In his new role, Koller will “focus on the operational performance of the group” while the CEO handles broader strategy and business development, Faurecia said in a statement.

Koller will be replaced by his deputy at the seating division, Hagen Wiesner. Wiesner and North America boss Mark Stidham will gain the title of executive vice president when the changes take effect in February-March 2015, Faurecia said.