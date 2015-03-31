FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Faurecia forms joint venture with China's Dongfeng
March 31, 2015

Faurecia forms joint venture with China's Dongfeng

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - France’s Faurecia on Tuesday said it had agreed to form a joint-venture with Dongfeng Motor Corporation with the objective of generating annual sales of around 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in the medium term.

The joint venture will serve Dongfeng and its automotive partners for passenger and commercial vehicles and when fully deployed, will cover all of Faurecia’s businesses, the two companies said in a joint statement.

$1 = 0.9272 euros Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Mark Potter

