Faurecia to sell one factory, cut jobs at second -paper

PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Faurecia will announce on Wednesday that it plans to sell one of its French factories and cut jobs at another as it grapples with the slump in demand hitting European automakers, business daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.

Faurecia, which is majority owned by troubled automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, plans to sell one site in the town of Evreux, some 100 km (60 miles) to the west of Paris. The plant would be acquired by an industrial buyer who would convert it to other uses and employ the 90 workers currently at the site.

Another plant near the city of Rennes would see its painting operations, which employ some 90 workers, transferred to other plants, with a voluntary job cut plan to accompany the move, the paper said. Other activities at the factory would get additional investments, the paper said.

A Faurecia spokesman declined to comment.