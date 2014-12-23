FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Faurecia vows to appeal fine for market breaches
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
December 23, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Faurecia vows to appeal fine for market breaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Faurecia said on Tuesday it would appeal against a 2 million euro ($2.44 million) fine imposed by the country’s AMF stock market regulator for alleged selective disclosure of financial information to stock analysts in 2012.

Chief Executive Yann Delabriere was also fined 100,000 euros by the AMF, according to a statement from the regulator.

Faurecia said in a statement its board had decided to appeal the decisions announced on Monday, when the AMF said Faurecia had massaged earnings expectations by sharing information with a select group of analysts in breach of market rules. ($1 = 0.8212 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.