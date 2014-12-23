Faurecia vows to appeal fine for market breaches

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Faurecia said on Tuesday it would appeal against a 2 million euro ($2.44 million) fine imposed by the country’s AMF stock market regulator for alleged selective disclosure of financial information to stock analysts in 2012.

Chief Executive Yann Delabriere was also fined 100,000 euros by the AMF, according to a statement from the regulator.

Faurecia said in a statement its board had decided to appeal the decisions announced on Monday, when the AMF said Faurecia had massaged earnings expectations by sharing information with a select group of analysts in breach of market rules. ($1 = 0.8212 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)