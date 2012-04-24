FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Faurecia Q1 sales rise 8.4 helped by North America
April 24, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

Faurecia Q1 sales rise 8.4 helped by North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - Faurecia, the world’s biggest maker of car interiors and exhausts, said on Tuesday that its first quarter sales rose 8.4 percent, helped by strong demand in North America and Asia.

Sales in the three-month period - up 6 percent on a like for like basis and at constant exchange rates - totalled 4.3 billion euros ($5.64 billion).

Faurecia reiterated its forecast for annual sales of between 16.3 billion and 16.7 billion euros as it works towards a sales goal of 20 billion euros in 2020. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)

