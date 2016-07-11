FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plastic Omnium wins conditional EU okay to buy Faurecia unit
July 11, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Plastic Omnium wins conditional EU okay to buy Faurecia unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - Plastic Omnium secured EU antitrust approval on Monday for its takeover of French car parts maker Faurecia's auto exteriors unit after pledging to sell some production plants in three European countries.

The acquisition involves Faurecia's bumpers and front-end modules business which has an enterprise value of 665 million euros ($734 million).

Plastic Omnium agreed to sell four Faurecia plants in France and one in Spain which makes plastic bumpers to address European Commission concerns that the deal would have resulted in price hikes for this product.

It will also divest two Faurecia facilities in Germany which assemble front-end modules.

"This ensures that car manufacturers in Europe will continue to have a choice of suppliers for automotive parts, such as bumpers, at competitive prices after the takeover," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9057 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

