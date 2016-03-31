FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MEDIA-Faurecia to separate chairman and CEO roles-Challenges
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 31, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

MEDIA-Faurecia to separate chairman and CEO roles-Challenges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - ** Faurecia plans to separate the roles of chairman and chief executive officer, French news magazine Challenges reported Thursday.

** Faurecia’s current chairman and chief executive officer Yann Delabriere will become non-executive chairman, while Patrick Koller, the current chief operating officer, will succeed Delabriere as next CEO, Challenges says.

** Michel de Rosen, the non-executive chairman of Eutelsat , will join Faurecia’s board and is Delabriere’s favoured candidate to succeed him as chairman of the company, according to Challenges.

** Challenges didn’t provide a timetable for these corporate governance changes at Faurecia.

** Faurecia spokesman declined to comment.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
