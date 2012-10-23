UPDATE 1-Faurecia cuts profit goal on European auto slump

* Faurecia cuts full-year goal on auto slump

* U.S. sales offset European decline in Q3

* Core interiors and seats business posted gains (Adds company comment, details, background)

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Faurecia, the French auto parts maker controlled by PSA Peugeot Citroen, cut its full-year earnings forecast as European auto production slows.

Faurecia, 57.4 percent-owned by the region’s struggling no.2 automaker, said on Tuesday it saw a “sharp sales decline in Europe”, predicting 2012 operating income above 500 million euros ($654 million). That compares with a previous goal of 560-610 million euros.

“Despite the increased contribution of other regions and already significant cost adjustments, lower sales in Europe will affect the group’s profitability in the fourth quarter,” the company said in a statement.

Carmakers in Europe are racking up mounting losses on idled plants, amid a protracted market slump that has sparked cut-throat pricing competition, further eroding margins. Auto production is expected to fall 11 percent in the fourth quarter, Faurecia said, citing IHS Automotive estimates.

Paris-based Peugeot has already announced 8,000 additional job cuts this year and the closure of an assembly plant near the French capital. Ford and General Motors’ Opel division are expected to follow suit.

Faurecia, based in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, reported a 7.9 percent rise in third-quarter sales to 4.09 billion euros, helped by a plant acquisition and new contracts with Daimler , Volkswagen and Nissan in North America.

North American sales surged 19 percent to 964 million euros, excluding currency and perimeter effects, offsetting a 4.2 percent slide in Europe. Asia sales rose 9.9 percent to 348 million euros.

With the exception of the main seating and interiors businesses, which posted a 4.3 percent sales gain, all other divisions reported declines.

Emissions control, the catalytic converters unit, posted a 4.8 percent drop in sales, while the exteriors business fell 3.1 percent on a like-for-like basis. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Elena Berton)